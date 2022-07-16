AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

