Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 550 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NEM opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

