Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $17.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.