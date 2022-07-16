Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,175,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE NVS opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

