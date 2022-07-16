Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $70,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $184.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $159.47 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

