AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of MSCI worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 77,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.71.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $418.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $415.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.