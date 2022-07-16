AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,440 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $18,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after acquiring an additional 325,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,913,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,232,000 after acquiring an additional 57,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 214,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $260,198.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,702. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

