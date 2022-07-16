AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $22.16 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,774,772 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 169,731 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $22,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 589.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,419 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,740,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $3.09 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.