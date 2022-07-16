AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,068 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.19% of NortonLifeLock worth $29,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. StockNews.com downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.6 %

NLOK stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

