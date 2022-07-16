AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $15.56 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,561,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of CDW as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

CDW opened at $161.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

