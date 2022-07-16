AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 746,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,077 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $27,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 188,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

