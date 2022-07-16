AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS opened at $56.65 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

