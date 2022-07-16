AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 25,424 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 228.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $14,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $43,460,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 76,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.29.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $406.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.35. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.