AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,952 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank increased its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $281.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.31 and a 200-day moving average of $316.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

