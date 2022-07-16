AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVDX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 16.91.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Stock Up 2.5 %

AVDX opened at 6.59 on Friday. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 5.86 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.21 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 68.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.