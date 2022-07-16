aWSB (aWSB) One Day Volume Hits $47.00

aWSB (aWSB) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. aWSB has a market cap of $72,488.59 and approximately $47.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for about $11.86 or 0.00055632 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, aWSB has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

