AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.62

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 169730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AXAHY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($30.50) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($26.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AXA Dividend Announcement

About AXA

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 5.09%.

(Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.