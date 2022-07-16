AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.62

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 169730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on AXAHY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($30.50) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($26.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
AXA Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About AXA
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
