Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.51

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 182.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.