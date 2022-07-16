Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.51

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.
Azure Power Global Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.