AZZ Inc. (AZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on August 2nd

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

AZZ has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AZZ to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

AZZ stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. AZZ has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

