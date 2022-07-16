B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

