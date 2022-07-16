B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). iHeartMedia had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $843.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.26 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.62.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 17,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares in the company, valued at $223,562,748.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 17,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares in the company, valued at $223,562,748.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 40,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,841,359 shares of company stock worth $55,960,408. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

