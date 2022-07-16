B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Up 127.3% in June

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILYT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 7,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,071. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

