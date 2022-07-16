B. Riley Lowers RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $38.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RumbleON from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $253.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.71.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $459.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RumbleON will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $166,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter Levy acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at $695,422.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RumbleON by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 7.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

