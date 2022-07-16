Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Update

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 259.1% from the June 15th total of 712,900 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Babylon Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BBLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,131. Babylon has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babylon

Babylon ( NYSE:BBLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $266.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Babylon will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babylon by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Babylon by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at $320,315,000.

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

