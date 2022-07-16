BabySwap (BABY) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. BabySwap has a total market capitalization of $23.54 million and $542,030.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0955 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BabySwap has traded down 2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00049207 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021725 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001818 BTC.
About BabySwap
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,576,780 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
Buying and Selling BabySwap
