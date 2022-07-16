BabySwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $576,613.00 (BABY)

BabySwap (BABY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One BabySwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BabySwap has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. BabySwap has a market capitalization of $23.71 million and $576,613.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00052441 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001933 BTC.
BabySwap Coin Profile
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,025,420 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
Buying and Selling BabySwap
