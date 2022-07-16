Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDP. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of BLDP opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

