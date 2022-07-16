Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading Up 2.2%

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.80 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 128.80 ($1.53). Approximately 55,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 421,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.94.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, City24.lv; jobs and services portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprise Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

