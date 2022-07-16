Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Up 78.2% in June

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the June 15th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Banco Santander upgraded Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

BCH stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 294,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

