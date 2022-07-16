Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.0352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

