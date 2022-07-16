Bank of America Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $183.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $193.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.41.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $155.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.48. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

