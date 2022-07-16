Barclays Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €188.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €188.00 ($188.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($184.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($155.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($126.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €227.00 ($227.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €205.00 ($205.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €132.75 ($132.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €155.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €148.33. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €116.65 ($116.65) and a one year high of €187.10 ($187.10).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.