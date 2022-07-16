Barclays Cuts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $75.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

