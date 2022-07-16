Barclays Lowers Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target to $11.00

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,898,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Leary Dan O purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at $179,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,019,000 after acquiring an additional 971,094 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 6,679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,252,000 after acquiring an additional 986,863 shares during the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

