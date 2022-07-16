Barclays Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $108.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.08.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:MS opened at $78.05 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.