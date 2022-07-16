Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.78

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 1963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

