Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.10

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.10 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.18). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 11,222 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSE shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Base Resources from GBX 33 ($0.39) to GBX 34 ($0.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 50 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 35.20 ($0.42).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.09. The company has a market capitalization of £182.59 million and a P/E ratio of 516.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

