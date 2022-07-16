Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ BSET opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.36. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 195.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 54.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Stories

