Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Up 220.0% in June

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance

Bavarian Nordic A/S stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 65,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,749. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $19.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

