BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$68.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded BCE to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.64.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at C$63.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96. The firm has a market cap of C$57.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.60. BCE has a 1-year low of C$61.30 and a 1-year high of C$74.09.

BCE Announces Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.5999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.41%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

