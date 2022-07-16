BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$68.00

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded BCE to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.64.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at C$63.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96. The firm has a market cap of C$57.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.60. BCE has a 1-year low of C$61.30 and a 1-year high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.5999999 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.41%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.