Beacon (BECN) Hits Market Cap of $308,764.66

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Beacon has a market cap of $308,764.66 and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003850 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00132619 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009205 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Beacon Profile
Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Buying and Selling Beacon
