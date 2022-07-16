Beacon (BECN) Hits Market Cap of $308,764.66

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Beacon has a market cap of $308,764.66 and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

