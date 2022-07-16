Beefy.Finance Price Reaches $1,218.90 on Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00094117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00280500 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

