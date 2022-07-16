Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $59.34 on Friday. Belden has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Belden by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.