Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $15,938,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $11,348,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $10,560,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $8,921,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $8,267,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.7 %

DINO stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

