Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,043 CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

