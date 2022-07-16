Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,424,000 after buying an additional 41,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

