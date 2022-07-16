Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $136.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.