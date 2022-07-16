Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $46,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77.

