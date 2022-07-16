Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $46,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of IHI stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.