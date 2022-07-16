Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,485,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.25.

Shares of IDXX opened at $370.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

