Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $48.87 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13.

